Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 29, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Jordan Kyrou o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -110.

Kyrou is currently the leader in shots on goal this season for the entire St.Louis Blues roster. Accumulating 113 shots in 32 games so far this season, Kyrou has transitioned his high shot total over to his last six games. The Blues’ forward has hit over 3.5 shots in six straight games and averages 4.8 shots on goal during that span.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be visiting the St.Louis Blues tonight, which in hindsight, is a favourable matchup for Kyrou. This season, Chicago currently surrenders the fifth most shots on goal to opposing teams.

Our second bet of the day is Cale Makar o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -118.

The reigning Norris trophy winner has hit over 3.5 shots in five straight games. During that span, Makar is averaging 4.8 shots on goal. Makar will also get a lot of opportunities to achieve the set shot prop, as he has hit over 30 minutes of ice time in two of his last four games. Makar does get time on the Power Play for the Avs’ and his opponent tonight, the Los Angeles Kings have the fifth worst penalty kill unit in the league.

Makar’s shot numbers have been consistent throughout the entire NHL season. Makar is currently third amongst NHL Defensemen in total shots on goal, with 111 on the year. That number is sitting behind only Roman Josi and Dougie Hamilton.

Record: 36-39-1

