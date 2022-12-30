Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 30, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Zach Hyman o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +100.

I absolutely love this plus-money bet for a player who plays on a line alongside Connor McDavid and is pencilled in on the first PowerPlay unit. Hyman has been able to find the shooting lane throughout the season, which has also transitioned to his last ten games played. Over his last ten, Hyman has hit over 3.5 shots in seven of those contests.

Hyman has totalled 136 shots this season throughout 35 games. With Hyman averaging 3.9 shots on goal this season and with his recent performance, the set shot prop is well insight for Hyman tonight.

Our second bet of the day is Troy Terry o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -143.

Tied for the team lead in shots (107), Terry has been driving the offence for the Anaheim Ducks this season. Terry has hit over 2.5 shots in two of his last three games, and he’ll look to continue that tonight in what looks like a favourable matchup for the Ducks forward.

The Nashville Predators will make the trip to Anaheim in this Western Conference matchup. The Preds’ surrender an average of 33.7 shots on goal per game, which is the sixth most amongst NHL teams this season.

Record: 37-40-1

