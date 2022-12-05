Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 5, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Nazem Kadri o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -105.

Kadri is leading the entire Flames roster in Shots on Goal this season with 75. Having hit over 3.5 shots in two straight games, Kadri has a favourable matchup tonight at home against the Arizona Coyotes. The Coyotes allow an average of 34.8 shots on goal per game, which ranks twenty-ninth in the NHL.

This will be the first time Kadri will face the Coyotes as a member of the Calgary Flames, and based on his previous four matchups against Arizona, Kadri is in the range to achieve the set shot prop for tonight. Kadri is averaging 3.5 shots on goal during that span but based on the Coyotes’ defensive struggles this season; the scale is set to tip in Kadri’s favour.

Our second bet of the day is Vegas Golden Knights and Boston Bruins u6.5 Total Goals. This line sets at -140.

The Golden Knights and Bruins have faced off in eight games since the establishment of Vegas in 2017, and the u6.5 Total goals have hit in six. With the u6.5 Total Goals record at 6-2, Vegas and Boston tend to maintain a low-scoring game despite their reputable offences. A factor in tonight’s game will be the starters between the pipes for both these teams.

Logan Thompson and Linus Ullmark are the projected netminders tonight and will be looking to continue their recent success. Both goalies combine for a Goals against average of 2.23 and a save percentage of .928. Ullmark has been in a league of his own, as he has not allowed more than three goals in a game since the start of November.

