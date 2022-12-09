Betway Bets of the Day – Dec 9, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is Pittsburgh Penguins and Buffalo Sabres o6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -140.

Two top-ten offensive teams will be showcased in this matchup. Although the Buffalo Sabres enter tonight with a losing record, they score an average of 4 goals per game, which ranks first in the NHL. Their opposition for tonight, the Penguins, are ranked eighth in the league in that category (3.54).

Buffalo has shown their inability to put up strong defensive numbers, allowing an average of 3.69 goals per contest. These teams faced off back in November, and the o6.5 Total Goals hit with ease, as the final score concluded at 6-3 in favour of Buffalo.

Our second bet of the day is William Karlsson o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +125.

Karlsson is averaging just over 3 shots on goal in his last three games and has seen his ice time increase during that span. With the Golden Knights set to battle the Philadelphia Flyers tonight on home ice, Karlsson should continue to exceed his season shot total average.

The Philadelphia Flyers are allowing an average of 29 shots on goal per game, ranking them thirtieth in the league. Philadelphia also surrenders the fourth most penalties per game, increasing the likelihood of Karlsson having efficient ways to find the shooting lane.

Record: 25-25-1

