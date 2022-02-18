Betway Bets of the Day — Feb. 18, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!

Just four games on this Friday night slate here and we’re coming off a night that saw us go 1-1 while returning a whole 10th of a unit. A win’s a win, I guess!



Our first bet of the night will be taking o6.5 goals between the Florida Panthers and Minnesota Wild at -135. Do we need to overthink this one much?

On the year, both teams have been darlings to the over with the Wild returning +7.9u, the fourth most in the league, and the Panthers returning +7.45u, the fifth most in the league.

Both teams have cooled off a bit going virtually even to the over in their last 10, so I like this as a bounceback spot for both clubs.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Jack Eichel o2.5 shots at -125. It’s his second game back and I like the matchup here against the Kings.

He’s averaged 3.5 shots per game over his career, and I like the value here at 2.5 shots.

Record: 15-3-1 (+12.21u)