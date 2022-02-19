NHL News: Marchand, Canadiens, Brooks, Waivers, and Stadium Series in Nashville

No change in Marchand’s suspension
NHL Public Relations: Gary Bettman upholds Brad Marchand‘s six-game suspension.
Elliotte Friedman: If Marchand wants, he can appeal his suspension to an independent arbitrator.
Taylor Haase: “Marchand testified in his hearing that the comment Jarry made that set him off was “How about that f—king save?”
Canadiens add Lecavalier and Bobrov to their hockey operations
Montreal Canadiens: Vincent Lecavalier and Nick Bobrov have been hired by the Canadiens. Lecavalier will be a special advisor to hockey operations and Bobrov will be a co-director of amateur scouting.
Eric Engels: On the Canadiens hiring Lecavalier: “A good opportunity for him to learn and grow in hockey ops while advising Gorton and Hughes from a player’s perspective. He’ll likely get to do his job without moving to Montreal. Canadiens fans wanted him for so long. Now he’s here.”
Brooks claimed off waivers again
Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets have claimed forward Adam Brooks off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Cap Friendly: “This is the fourth time he’s been claimed this season. TOR->MTL->VKG->TOR->WPG”
Mike Commito: The last few days for Brooks
“Feb. 15: Vegas places Brooks on waivers
Feb. 16: Toronto claims Brooks off waivers
Feb. 17: Toronto places Brooks on waivers
Feb. 18: Winnipeg claims Brook off waivers”
Put on waivers
Elliotte Friedman: The Philadelphia Flyers have placed Connor Bunnaman on waivers. The Minnesota Wild have placed Victor Rask on waivers, The Detroit Red Wings have placed Gemel Smith on waivers.
Stadium series in Nashville
The @NHL unveils rendering for 2022 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL #StadiumSeries in Nashville. pic.twitter.com/gRgQE0rcCa
