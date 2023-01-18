Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 18, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Dallas Stars Puck Line (-1.5).This line sits at +145.

The Dallas Stars will be on the road tonight as they head to San Jose to battle the Sharks in a Western Conference matchup. Dallas has been a strong team away from their home ice this season. The Stars enter this Wednesday night slate with a 14-7-4 record on the road. In addition, Dallas has played to their expectation over their previous ten games, as the Stars are 6-3-1 during that span. The same cannot be said for the Sharks, who are 2-5-3 over their last ten games.

This game will mark their first matchup since New Year’s Eve, and in that game, the Stars were able to secure a 5-2 victory. With the Stars being 1st in the Central (26-12-7) and their opponent being seventh in the Pacific (13-23-9), I expect the Stars to control this game from start to finish.

Our second bet of the day is Victor Hedman o2.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at +110.

This bet is the value play of the night. Hedman has hit over 2.5 shots in consecutive games. Hedman is also currently fifth of the Lightning in total shots on goal (82) and is first amongst Tampa Bay Defensemen. The Tampa Bay Lightning will cross the border tonight to take on the Vancouver Canucks. Vancouver sets up a favourable matchup for Hedman as he looks to extend his over 2.5 shots on goal streak to three.

Vancouver is currently a bottom-third team in allowing shots on goal (24th in the NHL), as they allow an average of 32.5 shots per game. Hedman will get many opportunities to find the net tonight, as he also leads the entire Tampa Bay team in ice-time per sixty (24:19).

Record: 48-51-1

