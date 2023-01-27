Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 27, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Seattle Kraken Money Line. This line sits at -120.

The Seattle Kraken have been on heater over the past ten games, as they enter tonight with a 7-2-1 record during that span. Along with their recent success, they have also had a solid overall season. The Kraken currently occupy first place in the Pacific division, and they’ll be put to the test tonight against another Pacific team.

Calgary will be making the trip to Seattle tonight after a shocking 5-1 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks last night. With the Flames going into their second game of a back-to-back and coming off a brutal loss, I like this spot for the Kraken to capitalize. If you woke up feeling dangerous, I also like the -1.5 Puck Line for Seattle tonight against the Flames…Especially with them being on home ice.

Our second bet of the day is the Florida Panthers to score a Power Play Goal. This line sits at -167.

Florida and scoring Power Play goals have been a constant recurrence. The Panthers have scored at least one goal with the man advantage in five straight games and are 8/18 (44.4%) during that stretch. Along with their recent hot streak, the Panthers’ Power Play is ranked as the eighth-best unit in the league coming into tonight (24.3%).

Their opponent tonight, the LA Kings, are a struggling Penalty Kill team (74%). With the Kings holding the eighth-worst “PK” in the league, along with the insane pace the Panthers’ Power Play is on, this is an easy spot for that streak to continue. The projected Goalie for the Kings tonight is Pheonix Copley, who holds a GAA of 2.80 and a .897 Save Percentage.

