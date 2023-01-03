Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 3, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day is the Carolina Hurricanes Money Line. This line sits at -115.

The Hurricanes have been the hottest team in the NHL, and they will be putting their 11-game winning streak to the test tonight. Carolina will be facing off against their Metropolitan counterpart, the New York Rangers. Although the Rangers are playing good hockey as of late, their home record is nothing to be impressed about. New York enters tonight with an 8-7-4 home record, and Carolina will be strolling into Madison Square Garden with a 13-3-5 away record.

Another record tips the scale heavily in favour of Carolina. With both teams occupying the Metropolitan Division, Carolina is 10-1-0 within the division, and New York has a losing record of 4-6-0.

Our second bet of the day is Alex DeBrincat o3.5 Shots on Goal. This line sits at -105.

DeBrincat has hit over 3.5 shots in three of his past four games, averaging 4.25 shots on goal during that span. DeBrincat is currently second on the Senators in shots this season (133). Those 133 shots on goal for DeBrincat have transpired over 37 games this season, which has resulted in a 3.59 shots per game average.

The Ottawa Senators and DeBrincat will have a favourable matchup tonight as they will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Blue Jackets are actively allowing a high number of shots per contest this season. Columbus allows an average of 35.3 shots per 60, which is the second most among all NHL teams.

