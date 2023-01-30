Betway Bets of the Day – Jan 30, 2023

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is the Winnipeg Jets Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +105.

The Winnipeg Jets will be on home ice tonight, and when at their arena, they hold an impressive record of 17-8-0. Despite the Jets recent 3-game losing skid, the St.Louis Blues are in the process of their 4-game losing streak. Along with their home record, the Jets are extremely strong against division opponents. Winnipeg is 12-4-0 when up against Central opponents, compared to the Blues’ record of 6-8-1.

In addition to the Jets posting a better overall record than the Blues, Winnipeg has already seen success against St.Louis this season. In their last matchup on Dec. 8, 2022. Winnipeg secured a 5-2 victory. With the numbers and the past heavily favouring the Jets, this is an easy spot with the set line and value. I like this play enough to make this a “two-unit” bet.

Record: 55-59-1

