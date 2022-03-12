Betway Bets of the Day — March 12, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Calgary Flames -1.5. This line currently sits at -135.

The Flames have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season and their offensive output has been tremendous. They carry a 30-26 record (+7.1u) to the spread this season into Detroit, where the Red Wings have been abysmal to the spread this season.

Detroit has posted a 24-33 record to the spread losing the second most units to it, -20.9u. On top of that, they’ve given up the second-most goals against this season.

Look for Calgary to roll tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Arizona Coyotes on the moneyline. That line sits at +280.

Arizona is playing some of their best hockey this season as of late winning all four games in March. They’ve had wins against top teams like the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs in that time, so who’s to say they can’t beat the Boston Bruins today?

This can be a good spot for the ‘Yotes in thanks to Boston team who has returned negative units to the moneyline at home (17-12, -1.05u). Anything can happen in this sport, so let’s see if Arizona has the chutzpah to make it happen again.

Our third bet of the night will be taking Jason Robertson o3.5 shots. This line sits at +120.

Robertson’s game has been hitting new highs lately and posted back-to-back hat tricks last week. All the while, he’s fired 42 shots in his last 10 games hitting this shot prop in seven of those games.

The Stars are taking on the New York Rangers, a team that gives up 32.3 shots against per game.

Season record: 25-29-1 (-4.5u)