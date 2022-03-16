Betway Bets of the Day — March 16, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking parlaying the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning to win in regulation. This parlay has +142 odds.

The Flames continue to roll and have a weak foe in the New Jersey Devils coming to the Saddledome.

New Jersey is 5-5 in their last 10 scorings 3.6 goals for per game and allowing 3.2 against, but they are on the second half of a back-to-back that saw them cough up six to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Lightning, meanwhile, have a “get right” game taking on the Seattle Kraken. They’ve hit a bit of a skid in their season dropping three of their last five on a Western Conference road trip. They’ve scored just 2.8 goals for per game while allowing 2.8 against per game. Seattle has struggled all season long and it’s hard to see them coming out on top in this game.

Season record: 28-33-1 (-4.01u)