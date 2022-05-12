Betway Bets of the Day — May 12

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the o6 goals between the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes. This line sits at +105.

In this series so far, the over has gone 2-0-3 in some high-scoring games. I don’t envision that slowing down tonight in an elimination game.

Both teams have high octane offences and I like this total sitting at 6 giving us the push option on it. Neither team has lost on home ice so far, so look for this to be a tight, but high-scoring game in Boston.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

In a massive game six for the Oilers, we’ll be looking to Connor McDavid to take over. He had a dominant performance late in game five and has scored two goals and nine points so far. He’s also being reunited with Leon Draisaitl on the top line, so look for them to produce.

He’s a player who elevates his game in the biggest moments, and this is a chance for him to do so again.