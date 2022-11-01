Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 1, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

The first bet we’ll be placing today is for the Edmonton Oilers and Nashville Predators to combine for o62.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -120.

In today’s matchup, the Oilers and Predators are ranked in the league’s bottom half for Shots on Goal Allowed. By averaging a combined 66.9 shots per contest and with both defensive groups allowing over three goals per game, you can expect an abundance of shot attempts by both teams. The Oilers are no stranger to high shot total games, as in each of their last four games, they have achieved o62.5 with their counterpart. In that span, the Oilers have averaged a team total of 34.75 Shots on Goal.

In our second bet of the night we’ll be taking Steven Stamkos Anytime Goalscorer, the current line is set at +115.

Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning are going up against the Ottawa Senators, who struggle defensively. Ottawa ranks in the bottom third in the league for; Goals Allowed, Shots on Goal Allowed, and Penalty Kill %, so Stamkos has a very favourable matchup to light the lamp tonight. Stamkos leads the Lightning in Goals and averages the second-highest TOI for all Lightning Forwards.

In our third bet of the night we’ll be taking Aleksander Barkov o3.5 shots on goal, the current line is set at -110.

Although Barkov only has one goal throughout the first nine games, that isn’t by a lack of putting pucks on net. Barkov is coming off of back to back games with 6 shots and has a great matchup tonight to continue that pace. Barkov will be taking on a Coyotes team that is ranked 31st in the league for shots on goal allowed.

Record: 0-2-0