Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 10, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our first bet of the day, we’ll be taking the New Jersey Devils to have 35+ Shots. This line sits at -118.

The New Jersey Devils come into tonight winners of seven straight, and their offence has been a focal point of that. In this year’s campaign, they are averaging 37.6 shots on goal, which ranks fourth best in the league. The Devils have also hit 35 or more shots on goal in four of their last five games.

The Devils will be on their home ice, squaring off against a struggling Ottawa Senators team, who have lost six straight. The defence has been a major problem for this Senators team as they have consistently allowed a heavy shot total. They are allowing an average of 33.3 shots-on goal per game, which ranks in the bottom ten of the league.

In our second bet of the day, we’ll be taking San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues u6.5 Goals. This line sits at -134.

Finding ways to put the puck in the net has been a constant problem for both these teams. The Sharks and Blues’ are in the bottom three of the league in Goals scored per game, averaging a combined total of 4.66 between the two.

Although the Sharks offence has seen flashes over their last three games (averaging 4 goals per game), their counterpart in this matchup has not. The Blues have not achieved more than two goals since the end of October, and since October 31st, the Blues average an abysmal 1.25 goals per game.

In our third bet of the day, we’ll be taking the Chicago Blackhawks Puck Line (+1.5). This line sits at -106.

Scheduled as the last game on this Thursday night slate, the Blackhawks will be looking to repeat what they did last week against the Los Angeles Kings. With this contest being the second time that these teams will meet on the ice this season, the Blackhawks secured an overtime win against this Kings team in the previous matchup.

In the last seven matchups between these teams, the Blackhawks covered the (+1.5 Puck Line) in five of those games. Expect a close, hard-fought battle for this Western Conference battle because, since 2016, half their games were one-goal games and needed overtime or a shootout to dictate the winner.



Record: 4-11-0

