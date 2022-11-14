Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 14, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Blackhawks u6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -134.

Finding ways to put the puck in the net has been challenging for both teams. Throughout the early stages of the season, the Hurricanes and Blackhawks each find themselves in the bottom half of the league in Goals scored per game, with Carolina averaging 3 Goals-per game and Chicago averaging a mere 2.71 Goals-per game.

In their last five games, the Blackhawks concluded each matchup with a total score of u6.5 Total Goals. During that span, the Chicago offence did not score more than three goals once. Although both offences have struggled to open up the season, their defence has picked up the pace slightly. Each team ranks in the top 15 of the league in Goals Allowed-per game, averaging a combined 5.87 between the two.

Our second bet is Cale Makar To Score 1+ Power Play Points. This line sits at -105.

In each of Makar’s last five games played, he has been able to achieve 1+ Power Play Point in three of those matchups. The Avalanche Defenseman also finds himself tied for ninth in the entire NHL in Power Play Points (9).

Makar is currently averaging 3:38 Power Play Time On Ice this season and will be playing against a St.Louis Blues team who have not been efficient on the Penalty Kill. The Blues are ranked 29th in the NHL on the PK with a 70.8% success rate. With the Blues unable to find their stride on the Penalty Kill, they are set to take on the number one Power Play unit in the NHL. The Avalanche are currently ranked first in league with the man-advantage (39%).

Record: 6-14-0

