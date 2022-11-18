Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 18, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the night is J.T. Miller o2.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at +100.

Miller will be matched up against the Los Angeles Kings in the only NHL game scheduled for tonight. The Vancouver forward has hit o2.5 shots-on-goal in two of his last three games and averaged 3.33 shots per game during that span.

The Vancouver Canucks will be on home ice tonight, and in each of their last two home games, Miller has accumulated four shots on goal. This will be the first game between these two teams since April of last season, and in that last regular season matchup, J.T. Miller had three shots on goal

Record: 11-17-0

