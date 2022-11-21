Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 21, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is Jordan Kyrou o3.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at +115.

Kyrou enters tonight with the highest shot total for his team, accumulating 54 shots on goal in 17 games this season. Although Kyrou is only averaging 3.14 shots on goal during that span, his counterpart tonight is a dream matchup for the Blues forward.

The St.Louis Blues will be up against the Anaheim Ducks, who struggle mightily on the back end. Entering the game Monday, the Ducks allow a league-worst 38.1 shots on goal-per-game. With numbers like that and the frequency, Kyrou has been putting the puck on net, the o3.5 shots is definitely within reach.

Our second bet of the night is the Vegas Golden Knight Puck Line (-1). This line sits at +120.

After an overtime loss on Saturday, Vegas still sits on top of the Western Conference. The Golden Knights have a 7-2-1 record in their last ten. Vegas has been winning the majority of their games with ease, as in three of their previous four wins they have secured the win by at least 2 Goals.

The best team in the West will be taking on a Pacific division rival, the Vancouver Canucks tonight. Vegas will be on the road, but in this NHL season, that has not been a disadvantage. The Golden Knights come in with an impressive 8-1-1 Away Record, while the Canucks have a sub-par Home Record at 3-3-1. The high-flying offence of the Golden Knights will be too much to handle for this Canucks team. Vegas enters tonight ranked fifth in the league in Goals Scored per-game (3.58), and Vancouver enters tonight ranked thirtieth in Goals Allowed per-game (3.89).

Record: 11-18-0

