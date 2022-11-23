Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 23, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is Leon Draisaitl o3.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at +105.

Leon Draisaitl enters tonight, coming off a 4-shot performance against the Devils on Monday. Draisaitl will be on the road again tonight, and his shots per game have been at an above-average rate away from Rogers Place. Draisaitl is averaging 4.2 shots per game in his previous five road games. In addition, the Oilers forward has been able to hit his o3.5 shots on goal shot prop in five of his last matchups.

Draisaitl will be up against the New York Islanders. The Islanders do allow a considerable amount of shots, allowing an average of 32.8 shots on goal per game. That number is among the league’s worst, as the Islanders are currently ranked twentieth in that category.

Our second bet is the Dallas Stars to Score A Power Play Goal. This line sits at -138.

The Stars will host the Chicago Blackhawks in a Central Division matchup in this Wednesday night slate. Dallas currently has the fourth-best power play unit, scoring 82.7% of the time with the man advantage. Their entire offence has been performing at an elite standard, as they are the second-best team in the NHL in goals scored per game (3.84).

The Chicago Blackhawks’ special teams units have been below the league standard. The penalty kill for the Blackhawks is tied for twenty-third in league, with a success rate of 75.4%. The expectation is the high-powered offence and powerplay of the Stars will be too much to handle for this Blackhawks team.

Record: 13-18-1

