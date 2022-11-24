Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 24, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet is Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Winner 2022-2023. This line sits at +650.

The Golden Knights have dominated through the first quarter of the season. In their first twenty-one games, Vegas currently holds a record of 16-4-1. That record is good enough to put them first in the Western Conference, and the team also has the most road wins in the NHL this season with nine. Their consistency on both ends of the ice is what separates this Golden Knights team and sets them as a top contender to win the Stanley Cup. Vegas is in the top five in Goals scored per game (3.67) and Goals allowed per game (2.48).

For a team that was criticized about their goaltending coming into the season, they have not given up more than four goals in any game this season. With their strong defensive play and with their forward group (Eichel, Stephenson, Stone, etc.) showing their ability to put the puck in the net consistently, the Vegas Golden Knights have all the right pieces to win the Stanley Cup this season.

Record: 15-18-1

