Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 25, 2022

Our first bet is Evgeni Malkin 02.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at -163.

Throughout his last three games, Malkin has been able to hit o2.5-Shots On Goal in each matchup. In that span, Malkin is averaging just over four shots per game (4.33). In addition, in twenty games, Malkin is averaging 3.3 Shots On Goal per game.

In this battle of Pennsylvania, Malkin will look to capitalize against a Flyers team that has struggled in the defensive zone. Carter Hart has been putting up respectable numbers, but their overall defensive numbers fall below the league average. Philadelphia is ranked twenty-sixth in Shots On Goal allowed per game (33.8).

Our second bet of the day is Kirill Kaprizov Anytime Goalscorer. This line sits at +105.

Kaprizov will look to build on his offensive output this season. The Minnesota Wild sniper comes in tonight with 11 Goals in 19 Games. Although Kaprizov has developed into a top Goalscorer at the NHL level, his home numbers are what should catch the attention of everyone. In ten home games this season, Kaprizov has 7 Goals.

With Kaprizov averaging a goal in 70% of his home games, he will look to build on that tonight as he will be on home ice against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Expect Kaprizov to find the back of the net tonight, as he is also coming off of back-to-back games with 5 Shots on Goal.

Record: 15-18-1

