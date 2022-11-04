Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 4, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our only bet of the day, we’ll be taking the Buffalo Sabres and Carolina Hurricanes o6.5 Goals. This line sits at -112.

The Canes’ enter tonight’s matchup with their backup Goalie scheduled to start (Antti Raanta) as a result of them playing back-to-back games. Both Goalies will be tested throughout the contest as the Hurricanes and Sabres find themselves in the top 10 in Shots on Goal per game.

Both teams also rank in the league’s top half in offence, averaging a combined 7.4 Goals-per game this season.

Record: 1-7-0