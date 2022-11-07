Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 7, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our first bet of the day, we’ll be taking Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 1+ Assists. This line sits at -110.

Nugent-Hopkins has been on a point-per-game pace to open up the NHL season. He enters tonight’s game against the Washington Capitals with 12 points in 11 games. RNH has dished out seven helpers during the year and has averaged 0.80 assists per game over his last five.

The linemates will play a massive factor for Nugent-Hopkins, as he is projected to play alongside the NHL point leader, Connor McDavid. Slotting into the first line for the Edmonton Oilers, Nugent-Hopkins also has an impressive track record against the opposing Washington Capitals, accumulating 16 points over 15 career games (6 Goals, 10 Assists).

In our second bet of the day, we’ll be taking the Calgary Flames Puckline (-1.5). This line sits at +200.

The Flames come into tonight, dropping four straight games. Although the Flames have been trending in the wrong direction, the Flames have seen success against the Islanders dating back to last year. Calgary was a perfect 2-0 against the Islanders last year.

Calgary currently has a perfect record on the road this season and has shown an ability to perform away from the Saddledome by having a (26-12-4) record in opposing teams’ arenas, dating back to last year.

Record: 2-7-0