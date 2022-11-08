Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 8, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our first bet of the day, we’ll be taking Kirill Kaprizov o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -134.

Kaprizov comes into tonight leading the entire Wild team in; Time on ice, Power-Play Time on Ice, Shots, Goals, and Points. As a result, Kaprizov will have the opportunity to hit his shot prop with ease. Given the amount of ice time he plays per game (21:40) and his ability to find the open shooting lane, Kaprizov has found himself in the top 15 in the NHL for Shots on Goal dating back to last season.

Kaprizov is averaging 3.9 Shots on Goal this season and 4 Shots-per game over his last five. He will be lined up against a Kings team that is ranked in the middle half of the league in allowing Shots on Goal per game (31.1).

In our second bet of the day, we’ll be taking the St.Louis Blues and Philadelphia Flyers u6.5 Total Goals. This line sits at -125.

The St.Louis Blues currently have the least amount of goals scored in the NHL (22) and also rank last in the NHL in Goals per game (2.2). That trend for the Blues will be in contention again tonight as they take on Carter Hart and the Philadelphia Flyers. Hart finds himself in the top 3 in the NHL for Goals Against Average and Save Percentage, so finding the back of the net for this Blues team will be a massive test for the bottom-ranked offence.

The Flyers offence has been quiet as well to start the season. They come into tonight ranked 30th in the NHL in Goals per game (2.55) and scoring only 3 Goals over their last three games played.

Record: 2-9-0