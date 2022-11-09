Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 9, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our first bet of the day, we’ll be taking the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens o6.5 Goals. This line sits at -134.

The Canucks offence has had a solid start to the season. Throughout their first thirteen games, they averaged 3.62 goals per game, which ranks fourth best in the NHL. Although the offence is firing on all cylinders, the back end can not keep the puck out of their net. Vancouver sits in the bottom three in the league in goals allowed, averaging 4 goals per game.

The Canadiens defence is not much better, as they let in an average of 3.23 goals per game. With the high allowance of goals and both teams being ranked in the bottom half of the league in shots on goal allowed, Vancouver and Montreal will get plenty of opportunities to light the lamp tonight.

In our second bet of the day, we’ll be taking Alex Ovechkin o4.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at -105.

With the Capitals team having eight players on the injured list, Ovechkin has again found a way to step up his game when they needed him the most. In the last two games, Ovechkin has hit over the listed shot prop by averaging 5.5 shots-on goal during that span.

Ovechkin issues a high quantity of shots against the opposing Pittsburgh Penguins. In 69 career games against the Penguins, “OV” has had 330 shots throughout that time. By averaging 4.78 shots per game when lining up against Pittsburgh, the o4.5 shots is attainable for the Great 8.

Record: 3-10-0