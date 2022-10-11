Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 11, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day!



The Betway Bets of the Day are back! Welcome to season two of the picks. Let’s kick things off with two plays today, why don’t we?

Our first bet of the day will be taking the under 5.5 goals between the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay Lightning at -118.

While I’m usually not a fan of taking unders (who wants to cheer for less goals?), I like this spot here.

These two teams played six games in the regular season last year with this under hitting in five games. Igor Shesterkin and Andrei Vasilevskiy are two of the best goalies in the league, so let’s look for them to stand on their heads tonight.



Our second bet of the day will be taking Jack Eichel o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -112.

Eichel is going to be looked upon to carry the load for the Golden Knights this year and he’s a guy who loves to fire the pill. Last year alone, Eichel averaged 3.9 shots on goal in his 34 games, and has averaged 3.56 per game over his career.

Let’s look for him to come out with a hot start in game one of Vegas’ season.