Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 14, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.



Our first bet of the day will be taking Chris Kreider to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits -125.

Kreider and his Rangers have played in two games so far this season with him totaling eight shots on goal. In both games, he hit the over on this prop, and I like this spot against a Winnipeg Jets team who is just getting their season going tonight.

Look for Kreider to come out hot tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another shot prop, this time Brayden Point to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at even money.

Tampa’s played in just one game this year where Point hit the over on this prop, but the Lightning take on a Columbus Blue Jackets team that gave up 43 shots on goal in their first game.

Record: 6-1-0 (+5.04u)