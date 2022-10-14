Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 14, 2022
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Colorado Avalanche
Jun 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Brayden Point (21) skates with the puck during the third period of game one of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Ball Arena. Lightning. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.


Our first bet of the day will be taking Chris Kreider to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits -125.

Kreider and his Rangers have played in two games so far this season with him totaling eight shots on goal. In both games, he hit the over on this prop, and I like this spot against a Winnipeg Jets team who is just getting their season going tonight.

Look for Kreider to come out hot tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another shot prop, this time Brayden Point to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at even money.

Tampa’s played in just one game this year where Point hit the over on this prop, but the Lightning take on a Columbus Blue Jackets team that gave up 43 shots on goal in their first game.

Record: 6-1-0 (+5.04u)