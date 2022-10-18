Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 18, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In thanks to playing the underdog Bruins, we were able to go +0.05 units yesterday. Still a winning day, so we’ll take it even if it’s just a 2.5% ROI.

Our first bet of the day will be taking Boston Bruins on the moneyline. This line sits +110.

We’re going back to the Bruins in a road matchup I really like. I think the market is way to kind here for the Senators, who don’t match up all too well against the Bruins. Boston is going with Jeremy Swayman in net tonight, and there are few teams better suited for back-to-backs than these Bruins.

Look for a big night from the top line of Taylor Hall, David Krejci and David Pastrnak.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Jack Hughes to score a goal. This line sits at +155.

Hughes finished last season with 26 goals in just 49 games, but hasn’t found the net in either of the New Jersey Devils’ first two games. They struggled out the gate and the Hughes hasn’t scored a point yet.

Tonight, I think he finds the back of the net in a great matchup against the Anaheim Ducks, who are starting backup Anthony Stolarz in net.

Record: 7-4-0 (+3.09u)