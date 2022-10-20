Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 20, 2022

9Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day will be taking David Pastrnak to take over 3.5 shots on goal. This line sits a +105.

Pastrnak has been on fire to start the year. Through four games, he’s scored three goals and eight points all the while taking 24 shots on goal. He’s averaged a staggering six shots on goal per game this season, and has his the over on this shot prop in every game this year.

While he’ll regress to the mean at some point, I don’t see it happening tonight. The Bruins take on an Anaheim Ducks team that has allowed the most shots against per hour, 42.34, to start the year across the entire league.

Look for Pastrnak to keep the gas pedal down tonight.





Our second bet of the day will be another shot prop taking Mikael Backlund to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +115.

Anytime you can get plus money for a guy who is averaging a full shot on goal per game over their prop, you take it. That’s exactly what we’re doing here tonight.

Backlund leads the Calgary Flames in shots on goal this season firing 11 in three games, and they’re taking on a Buffalo Sabres team who is allowing 40.33 shots against per hour, the third worst rate in the league.

Record: 9-6-0 (+2.63u)