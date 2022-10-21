Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 21, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day will be taking u6.5 goals between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings. This line sits at -118.

I think the total here is far too high for two teams who are struggling offensively. Chicago has scored just 2.33 goals for per hour, and while the Red Wings are near the top with 3.97 goals for per hour, the Blackhawks have been surprisingly good defensively.





Record: 11-6-0 (+4.83u)