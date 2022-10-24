Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 24, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

What a slate of NHL action on this fine Saturday. We’re coming in hot with four plays today, so no matter what time a game is on, you have something to sweat.

Our first bet of the day will be taking Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +120.

Nugent-Hopkins is having a great start to the 2022-23 season. He’s scored five points in as many games and he is shooting the puck at a higher rate than ever before firing 9.21 shots on goal per hour this season. His three shots per game average is well above his career average of 2.38.

The Penguins, meanwhile, having been giving up tons of looks this season allowing the fourth most shots against per hour with 34.64.

Nugent-Hopkins is in the Oilers’ top-six playing alongside Leon Drasiatil and Zach Hyman and look for him to have a nice night tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking a Vladimir Tarasenko to take o2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -150.

Tarasenko’s always been a volume shooter and this year is no different. He’s taken nine shots in three games hitting this prop in two of three games.

The Blues take on a Winnipeg Jets team who has allowed the 12th most shots against per hour.

Look for Tarasenko to lead the charge tonight.

Record: 14-8-0 (+6.25u)