Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 28, 2022

Our first bet of the day will be taking Reilly Smith to take o2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -120.

Smith is in a great spot tonight with his Vegas Golden Knights taking on a Anaheim Ducks team who is allowing the most shots against per hour, 39.02. Smith, meanwhile, is averaging 3.38 shots on goal per game this year and has hit this prop in six of eight games.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Shayne Gostisbehere to take o2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +100.

Gostisbehere is on fire to start the year with four goals and eight points in six games and leads the Coyotes in shots on goal with 23. He’s averaging 3.83 per game this year and has hit this prop in five of six games.

The ‘Yotes are taking on a Winnipeg Jets team who is allowing 33.1 shots against per hour, the eighth-worst rate in the league.

Record: 20-10-0 (+11.02u)