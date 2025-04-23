The league’s biggest stars continue to shine as the 2024-25 NHL season progresses. These players have proven themselves the best in the sport, whether in offensive firepower, defensive mastery, or elite goaltending. Their performances have led their teams to success and cemented their status as game-changers in the league. According to BetZillion , a premier expert in the betting industry, these are the 10 best NHL players of the season, based on their impact, consistency, and ability to deliver in key moments.

Andrei Vasilevskiy (Tampa Bay Lightning) – The Best Goalie in the League

Vasilevskiy has been one of the top goalies in the NHL for years. His quick reactions, excellent positioning, and ability to make tough saves help keep the Lightning in games. Whether facing a one-on-one breakaway or a power play, he remains calm and makes the right moves. What makes him unique is his consistency. Vasilevskiy gives his team a chance to win regardless of the opponent or situation. His ability to step up in big moments is why Tampa Bay has been a top team for so long.

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) – The Best Defenseman in the NHL

Makar is one of the most skilled and complete defensemen in the NHL. He can skate fast, handle the puck smoothly, and make smart passes, all while playing strong defense. What makes Makar stand out is his ability to control the game. He can turn defense into offense in seconds and is a key part of the Avalanche’s success. His hockey IQ and quick decision-making make him one of the most dangerous players on the ice.

Jack Eichel (Vegas Golden Knights) – A Complete Two-Way Center

Eichel has transformed into a well-rounded center who balances offense and defense. He has always been a great playmaker, but now he’s also strong in the defensive zone and can shut down opponents. His speed and skill with the puck allow him to create scoring chances for his teammates. At the same time, he has learned to play smart defense, making him a key player for the Golden Knights.

Kyle Connor (Winnipeg Jets) – A Consistent Goal Scorer

Connor has become one of the NHL’s most reliable goal scorers. He knows how to find open space, make quick decisions, and finish scoring chances. His speed makes him a constant threat, and he can score from almost anywhere on the ice. Connor differs from other top scorers because he doesn’t rely only on power plays. He scores in all situations, making him an essential part of Winnipeg’s offense.

David Pastrnak (Boston Bruins) – A Game-Changing Forward

Pastrnak is an exciting, creative player who can beat defenders, make smart passes, and score goals. His quick hands and ability to shoot from tricky angles make him one of the most demanding players to defend against. He works well with his teammates, finding open space and making plays. His energy and confidence help drive Boston’s offense, making him one of the most dangerous forwards in the league.

Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) – A Pure Goal Scorer

Matthews is known for his powerful and accurate shot, making him one of the best scorers in the NHL. He has an incredible ability to find space, shoot quickly, and beat goaltenders from any angle. In addition to his offense, Matthews has improved his defensive game, making him more complete. His ability to step up in crucial moments makes him the leader Toronto needs.

Nikita Kucherov (Tampa Bay Lightning) – A Smart Playmaker

Kucherov is one of the most intelligent and creative players in the NHL. He can see plays develop before they happen, allowing him to make perfect passes and score big goals. His patience with the puck and ability to stay calm under pressure make him a top offensive player. Whether setting up teammates or finishing chances himself, Kucherov is a constant threat.

Leon Draisaitl (Edmonton Oilers) – A Scoring Machine

Draisaitl is one of the best goal scorers in the NHL. He has an amazing ability to shoot from all angles and score in tough situations. His skill in handling the puck and making quick, smart passes makes him dangerous on the power play. Even though he plays alongside Connor McDavid, Draisaitl has proven he can dominate independently. His ability to control the game and deliver in key moments makes him one of the most feared players in the league.

Connor McDavid (Edmonton Oilers) – The Fastest and Most Skilled Player

McDavid is one of the most exciting players to watch. His speed, puck-handling, and vision allow him to create scoring chances out of nothing. He moves so quickly that defenders struggle to stop him. What makes McDavid truly special is his ability to adjust his game instantly. He reads the play, finds gaps, and either sets up teammates or scores highlight-reel goals. Every time he’s on the ice, he changes the game.

Nathan MacKinnon (Colorado Avalanche) – The Most Complete Player

MacKinnon is having another MVP-level season, leading the NHL in points. He combines speed, skill, and leadership, making him the most dangerous player in the league. His ability to step up in big moments separates him from the rest. Whether it’s overtime, power plays, or crucial games, MacKinnon delivers when it matters most. His leadership and offensive power make him the best player in the NHL, and he will likely repeat as the first back-to-back winner of Hart Trophy since 2009.

Who Could Join This List Next Year?

While the current top 10 NHL players have firmly established themselves, the league constantly evolves, with new stars rising each season. Notable young talents like Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks, Macklin Celebrini of the San Jose Sharks, and Lane Hudson of the Montreal Canadians have shown significant potential. They could soon break into the league's elite.

Connor Bedard has already demonstrated his scoring ability, recently netting an overtime winner to lift the Blackhawks over Utah, breaking a seven-game point drought. However, his sophomore season has had challenges, including a goal drought and defensive struggles, leading to his exclusion from Team Canada’s roster for the NHL’s inaugural 4 Nations Face-Off tournament.

Macklin Celebrini, the first overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has quickly established himself as a franchise cornerstone for the San Jose Sharks. At 18, Celebrini won the Hobey Baker Award as the top NCAA men’s hockey player during his freshman season at Boston University, tallying 32 goals and 64 points in 38 games. Celebrini made an immediate impact in his first NHL season, scoring in his debut and leading all NHL forwards in puck battle wins per game through the first half of the 2024–25 season.

Lane Hutson, a second-round pick by the Montreal Canadiens in 2022, has rapidly developed into one of the league’s most electrifying young defensemen. Hutson began his NHL career in 2024 and has already become a key part of Montreal’s blue line, regularly playing over 25 minutes per game. Despite being undersized for a defenseman, his skating, puck-handling, and offensive instincts are exceptional. Hutson is known for breaking out of the defensive zone, driving play, and creating scoring chances, often using deceptive maneuvers and quick acceleration to beat defenders.

As these young players navigate their early careers, their development and resilience will determine whether they can join the ranks of the NHL's elite in the coming seasons.

Conclusion: The NHL’s Elite Class

These 10 players have dominated the 2025 NHL season, proving why they are the best in the league. Whether scoring game-winning goals, controlling the pace of play, or making key defensive stops, they continue to set the highest standard in hockey.

These 10 players have dominated the 2025 NHL season, proving why they are the best in the league. Whether scoring game-winning goals, controlling the pace of play, or making key defensive stops, they continue to set the highest standard in hockey.

As the playoffs approach, the pressure will only grow. Who will rise to the occasion and lead their team to victory? Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely. One thing is sure—hockey fans are in for an unforgettable finish to the season.