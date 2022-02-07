NHL News: Chicago Blackhawks GM Search, In COVID Protocol, and Injury Updates

Some GMs the Blackhawks have interviewed

Carter Baum of NHL.com: The Chicago Blackhawks announced they have interviewed Peter Chiarelli for their GM position.

They have already interviewed at least Scott Mellanby, Kyle Davidson and Eric Tulsky.

In COVID protocol

Carolina Hurricanes: Forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi has been placed in COVID protocol.

Jon Lane: The New Jersey Devils have placed forward Jack Hughes in COVID protocol. He had returned from Las Vegas. He tested positive yesterday afternoon and was pulled from practice.

Kevin Paul Dupont of the Boston Globe: Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t certain on the extent of Tuukka Rask’s setback. Though nothing has been decided, Cassidy said an AHL conditioning stint hasn’t been ruled out. It’s possible that the break has given Rask enough time to and he stays with the Bruins and they assign Jeremy Swayman to the AHL.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen will be a game-time decision tonight. The break didn’t help his lower-body injury as much as they had hoped.

Forward Steven Lorentz didn’t practice yesterday but is fine.

Amanda Stein: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton isn’t traveling with the team on their three-game road trip. He hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith expects them to have an update on forward Josh Norris soon.

Bruce Garrioch: Senators forward Connor Brown practiced in a regular jersey and a face shield. He is expected to play tonight.

TSN 1200: The plan is to have forwards Brown and Dylan Gambrell, as well as defenseman Nikita Zaitsev, return to the lineup tonight.

David Schoen: Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel could be cleared for contact after the All-Star break according to head coach Pete DeBoer.