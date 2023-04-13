Boston Bruins Close Out Record Breaking Season With 63rd Win

The Boston Bruins closed their record-setting regular season with a 5-4 comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. David Pastrnak’s goal midway through the third period was the winner, securing a final win for the team in their Presidents Trophy-winning season, which saw them establish records for wins (65) and points (135).

Dmitry Orlov had a goal and an assist, while Trent Frederic, Jake DeBrusk, and Charlie Coyle also scored for Boston, with Jeremy Swayman making 30 saves. The team broke the NHL points record with a 5-2 victory over the Washington Capitals earlier in the week, pushing their points total to 133, one more than the 1976-77 Montreal Canadiens.

According to Novibet, Boston checks in as +375 favorites to win their seventh Stanley Cup championship and first since the 2010-11 season.

The Bruins set multiple NHL records throughout the season, including the victory record with 63, breaking a tie with the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings and 2018-19 Tampa Bay Lightning. Despite their successes, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery stated that the team is focusing on the bigger goal in mind, stating that the team has a short memory as they move into playoffs.

The Boston Bruins will face the Florida Panthers, last season’s Presidents Trophy winners, in the first round of the playoffs. The Montreal Canadiens finished the season with a record of 31-45-6, with Lucas Condotta scoring in his NHL debut and Michael Pezzetta adding a goal and an assist.

Although the Canadiens closed out their season with a loss, Lucas Condotta stated that it was nice to hear the cheers from the crowd during his NHL debut. He also praised the Canadiens’ fans, calling them some of the best in the world.

Heavy Favorites to Win Stanley Cup

The Boston Bruins are one of the most storied franchises in NHL history. They are undoubtedly a historically great team with six Stanley Cup championships and countless other accomplishments. This year, they enter the playoffs as one of the favorites to hoist the Cup again.

Most public models give the Bruins a slightly higher chance of winning the Cup than teams that previously won the Presidents’ Trophy and the Cup. This statistic may surprise some fans, as winning both of these awards in a single season is considered one of the greatest achievements in hockey. However, history has shown that it is no guarantee of playoff success. Only eight of the 37 teams that have accomplished this feat have gone on to win the Cup, giving them a success rate of just 21.6 percent.

The Bruins’ road to the Stanley Cup will begin with a first-round matchup against the Florida Panthers. While the Panthers have had a strong season, the Bruins are widely expected to come out on top. From there, they will face the winner of the Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning series, two other formidable opponents. If they advance past that round, they will then face the eventual champion of the Metropolitan Division.

While the Bruins are the favorites to win, betting on them may not yield a significant return. The odds are not in their favor enough to provide much value. Additionally, predicting the outcome of the NHL playoffs is notoriously difficult. Upsets are common, and even the strongest teams can be eliminated early on. Despite these challenges, fans and analysts alike eagerly await the start of playoff hockey and the unpredictable drama that comes with it.