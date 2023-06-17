Boston Bruins RFA Trent Frederic’s Contract Negotiations and Potential Role for the 2023-24 Season

The Boston Bruins face some tough decisions this offseason, including the contract negotiations with restricted free agents Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman. Frederic, a 25-year-old forward, expressed his desire to stay with the Bruins and continue playing for the franchise. His agent, Allain Roy, has talked with Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney about a new contract for Frederic.

Frederic had an impressive season, achieving career-high goals, assists, and points while providing the type of physical play Boston sorely required. With 17 goals, 14 assists, 31 points, and 30 fights in 79 games, he is poised for a pay raise from his previous $1.05 million cap hit. Frederic has clarified that he wants to remain with the Bruins and be a part of the team for as long as possible.

The outlook for Frederic’s future with the Bruins looks promising. If veteran center Tomas Nosek becomes an unrestricted free agent, as expected, Frederic is likely to be signed to a new contract and take on the role of centering the fourth line. Frederic has expressed his excitement about the opportunity to play at his natural position full-time next season.

However, if captain Patrice Bergeron and veteran center David Krejci do not return, Frederic may have a chance to seize the third-line center slot. The Bruins are exploring the NHL trade market for center options but are unlikely to acquire one through the unrestricted free agency due to salary cap constraints. This situation would require Frederic to elevate his game in the middle, as the team heavily relies on him.

While Frederic is eager to continue his career with the Bruins, he acknowledges that the decision ultimately rests with the team’s front office. As an RFA, he is not free to explore other options. Nevertheless, Frederic remains hopeful that the Bruins will bring him back, emphasizing his desire to be a Bruin for as long as possible.

Alongside Frederic, goaltender Jeremy Swayman is also a restricted free agent, and the Bruins need to address his contract. Swayman, part of the William M. Jennings Trophy-winning goalie tandem for the season, shares Frederic’s sentiment of wanting to stay in Boston and leave the negotiations to his agent. The Bruins must extend qualifying offers to Frederic and Swayman to maintain negotiating rights. Failure to do so would make them unrestricted free agents.

While the contract negotiations are ongoing, Frederic and Swayman remain focused on their respective roles. Frederic believes he has more to offer as a player and looks forward to continuing his growth with the Bruins in the upcoming seasons. Swayman, on the other hand, is excited about the process and plans to stay in Boston for a while before visiting his family in Alaska. Both players are optimistic about their futures with the Bruins and are confident that their negotiations will bring positive outcomes.

Overall, the Boston Bruins have a crucial offseason ahead as they navigate the contract negotiations with RFA players like Trent Frederic and Jeremy Swayman. The team’s front office must make tough decisions to ensure the roster remains competitive for the 2023-24 season. However, with Frederic’s impressive performance and his desire to be a Bruin, it appears likely that he will secure a new contract and contribute to the team’s success, potentially as a center on either the fourth or third line.

Bruins Amongst Favorites for Next Season

Now, let’s delve into the favorites for the upcoming 2023-24 season, according to MA sportsbooks, while taking a closer look at the top five contenders, which currently includes a few teams sharing the same odds.

The New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers occupy the fifth spot at +1400. Placing a $100 bet on either team would yield a handsome return of $1400. Moving up the ranks, we find the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils tied for the fourth position, boasting odds of +1200.

Securing third place is the Edmonton Oilers, with odds of +1000. Climbing closer to the top, in second place, we have the Toronto Maple Leafs, sitting at +900 odds. Betting $100 on the Maple Leafs would grant you a return of $900.

Lastly, we have an exhilarating tie for the first position between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins, sharing odds of +800, making them the joint favorites in the upcoming season. The competition among these top favorites adds more anticipation and excitement to the upcoming season.