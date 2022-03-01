NHL Rumors: Bowen Byram and the Buffalo Sabres Trade Pieces

Bowen Byram’s Health Could Help the Colorado Avalanche

Mike Chambers of the Denver Post: The health of Bowen Byram is of the utmost concern when it comes to the Colorado Avalanche. For better or for worse, the Avalanche are right up against the salary cap. There is one big wrinkle which could help Byram immensely.

If the young defenseman can just return before the NHL Trade Deadline, that could make a player like Samuel Girard expendable. That would free up some much needed cap space for the Avalanche.

How much cap space? Try $5 million AAV ladies and gentlemen. Considering Byram just surfaced around the team on Friday, the feeling is his return is not automatic before March 21st.

“It’s awesome seeing him around the rink, definitely missed seeing him around,” Avs winger Logan O’Connor said of Byram. “Coming home from the road trip and seeing him out there was definitely awesome to see. We’re all happy to have him around.”

Colorado would be even happier if Byram is on the ice and playing in the next few weeks. Many dollars happier.

The Avalance are at home against the Islanders and are

-310 on the moneyline with Betway

Buffalo Sabres Top Rental Players at the Trade Deadline

John Vogl of The Athletic: There is little question the Buffalo Sabres have some nice trade assets to sell-off. This NHL Trade Deadline expects to be more intriguing for certain teams. That is especially true of the Sabres.

Buffalo has several targets that can fit a variety of needs. Two of the top players on “big boards” are Colin Miller and Vinnie Hinostroza. The problem is that both of these “assets” have been out with injury since mid-January. They are not the only Buffalo players mending. Even Will Butcher is out as well.

Miller makes $3.875 million AAV but has shown an ability to be serviceable on a playoff run. He was on the Vegas team that made the Stanley Cup Final before losing to Washington. Miller might fetch a third-round pick maybe more depending on salary retention.

As for Hinostroza, if he comes back, the forward could net as much as a middle-round pick. After that, Buffalo’s expected returns for players trend downward. However, if enough teams are desperate, Craig Anderson could fetch a surprisingly good haul.