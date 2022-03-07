NHL Rumors: Brett Kulak, the Montreal Canadiens, and Boston

What about Brett Kulak and the Montreal Canadiens?

Eric Engels (Twitter): Again, even this latest winning run likely does not deter the Montreal Canadiens from selling as much as possible. This NHL Trade Deadline expects to see Montreal shedding a few players. Could one of them be Brett Kulak perhaps?

This is one of those to be one of those more peculiar cases. A market is likely to open for a player like Kulak. The question is does Montreal try to take advantage of it. There are options including offering an enticing extension. After all, the Canadiens need someone to mentor the younger defenders.

Brent Kulak, if anything, is making more of a case to stay than anyone could have comprehended.

Boston’s shifting trade priorities ahead of the March 21st deadline

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Erik Haula’s ability to center the Boston Bruins’ second line with Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak has helped immensely. Boston is rising back up the standings. Also, they may not have to worry about that whole number two center thing.

With centers appearing to cost more than wingers this trade deadline, the hope is prudent here. For example, look at how much a player like Tomas Hertl may wind up costing from San Jose. That will get more steep in the next couple of weeks.

A player like Rickard Rakell is a good deal less expensive and a winger who can pot a few goals. With a potential Jake Debrusk trade still possibly on the horizon, Boston has a little bit of room here.

Again, the key for Boston is tempo. If Haula keeps playing with this intensity, Boston can shift its focus elsewhere.

This is a lot of responsibility but so far the Boston 2C is exceeding expectations. The Bruins need winger help more than anything for depth scoring. With less allocation of assets, Haula flourishing is just what Boston needs.