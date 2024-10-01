Cam Neely Throws Out $64 million … Jeremy Swayman’s Agent Has Never Discussed That Number

Reporter: “Since you say you were surprised, Cam, can you share any of the specifics here, be it what his ask is in terms of dollars or term?”

Cam Neely: “Well, I don’t want to get into the weeds with what his ask is, but I know that I have 64 million reasons why I’d be playing right now.”

SPM: Jeremy Swayman’s agent Lewis Gross:

“Normally, I do not release statements or discuss negotiations through the media. However, in this case, I feel I need to defend my client. At today’s press conference, $64 million was referenced. This was the first time that number was discussed in our negotiations. Prior to the press conference, no offer was made reaching that level.

We are extremely disappointed. This was not fair to Jeremy. We will take a few days to discuss where we go from here.”

Shawn Hutcheon: Neely: “I’ve asked (Jeremy Swayman) flat out if he wants to play here and he does. I believe they’ll get a deal done. Unfortunately, it’s not done today.”

Jimmy Murphy: “If I were Jeremy Swayman right now, I would sign the 8×8 offer now because it will only get lower from here on. Do what’s best for him and his team, not his agent and the NHLPA!”

Jimmy Murphy: “If you’re going to criticize #NHLBruins team prez Cam Neely for publicly expressing frustration, then it’s only fair that you do the same to Jeremy Swayman, who fired the first shot across the bow last month.”

Ty Anderson: Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that Joonas Korpisalo will be their opening night starter.

James Murphy of RG.org: An NHL executive said that Jeremy Swayman’s stance on wanting to help out the goaltending market probably didn’t sit well with Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.

“I would imagine when he got word of that, he wasn’t too happy,” a veteran NHL executive told RG.org. “He has always been and still is an influential figure in the NHL Board of Governors. He is the main reason we have an NHL salary cap, and when one of his players is in a contract battle, he takes a stance for the players. I just can’t see that going well.”

One executive wondered if someone in the NHLPA is talking to Swayman and Gross. The source added:

“I’m not saying anyone but Gross, Swayman, and Don Sweeney are pulling the strings, but it’s clear to me this has become more than just the Bruins and Swayman.”