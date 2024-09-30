NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Los Angeles Kings

How much could Mitch Marner get from the Toronto Maple Leafs if they extend him?

TSN: Mike Johnson when asked if Mitch Marner is going to re-sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and if so, how much is he going to get?

Gino Reda: “What’s the likelihood of Marner re-signing with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and if so, for how much?”

Johnson: “Very likely he’s going to re-sign. He’s a great player. The Leafs cannot replace him. He’s going to have a great year. Last year’s playoffs, long be forgotten.

He’s going to re-sign, eight years, $12 million.”

The Fourth Period: PuckPedia has the Toronto Maple Leafs over the salary cap ceiling by $1.069 million. The Leafs may have some LTIR options to start the year and GM Brad Treliving could be looking at his trade options.

Forward Nick Robertson and defenseman Conor Timmins have been in the rumor mill. Robertson is at $875,000 and Timmins is at $1.1 million. Both require waivers if they wanted to send them to the AHL.

Forward Calle Jarnkrok has a $2.1 million cap hit for this year and next, and it’s believed the Leafs could listen on him. Jarnkrok has a 10-team no-trade clause. Nothinng is imminent with Jarnkrok. He’s a versatile bottom-six forward.

The Los Angeles Kings may be in the market for a depth center

The Fourth Period: Dennis Bernstein suggests that the Kings center depth is “in flux” and that GM Rob Blake could be looking “outside (the) organization for additional options.” Mainly for a fourth-line center.

Puck Pedia has the Kings with $1.271 million in available cap space (before the Drew Doughty injury). Forward Arthur Kaliyev is out for at least three months and he’s at $825,000.

The Kings could start the season with internal options to see if someone steps up while they see what might become available externally.