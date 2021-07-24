Catching Up On Some NHL News Items From the Past Couple of Days

Carey Price has surgery

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens goaltender Carey Price had knee surgery yesterday and is expected to have 10 to 12 weeks of recovery.

Price does not need hip surgery and he’ll be ready for the start of the season.

Tavares cleared

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said on TSN 1050 that the forward John Tavares has been cleared for all on-ice activities. Signs are point for Tavares being ready for the start of the season. The Leafs will likely be cautious with him given his injury.

Nylander healthy, Toews an unknown at this stage

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman said that Alexander Nylander is 100 percent healthy and ready for the start of training camp in September.

Bowman on Jonathan Toews: “we don’t know… None of us have a crystal ball to know how he’ll feel in September.”

Ekblad skating

David Dwork: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito said that defenseman Aaron Ekblad has been skating and “looks fantastic.” He’s expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Rask’s surgery coming up

Boston Bruins: Bruins GM Don Sweeney on Tuukka Rask‘s surgery: “Coming up at the end of the month…we’ll see where he’s at…we’ve had great communication.”

Qualifying offers for some Bruins

Fluto Shinzawa: The Boston Bruins will be sending qualifying offers to Nick Ritchie, Ondrej Kase, and Zach Senyshyn.

Domi to miss the start of the season

Mark Scheig: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that the latest forward Max Domi will be out is early December. They are hoping he’ll be ready sooner.

Gourde to miss the start of the season

Renaud Lavoie: Seattle Kraken expansion draft pick Yanni Gourde will have shoulder surgery and will be out until November.