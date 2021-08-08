NHL News: Darnell Nurse, Vince Dunn, Adam Pelech, and Conor Timmins

More Darnell Nurse extension details

CapFriendly: The Edmonton Oilers have offered even more details on the new eight-year extension Darnell Nurse agreed to a couple of days ago.

The salary structure is an interesting one. Those first four years feature no signing bonus but a base salary of $12 million in Years 1 and 3. That second year pays Nurse $10.4 million with the fourth coming in at $10 million.

Years 5-8 see a signing bonus of $6 million each year with a $2 million base salary in the fifth year. Years 6-8 have Nurse receiving just $1.2 million.

Finally, the no-move clause is enacted during the first five years of the deal. The last three years are where Nurse submits a 10-team no-trade list.

Brendan Perlini inks one year deal with Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton Oilers: Brendan Perlini signs a one-year, two-way deal with the Edmonton Oilers over the weekend. It will pay him $750,000 AAV if he plays with Edmonton and $250,000 if he plays in the minors.

Perlini played overseas last year and racked up 16 points in 21 games in the Swiss League for Ambri-Piotta. Edmonton needed some depth and figured the forward was worth a shot.

Perlini mustered a goal and three assists in 39 games for Detroit during the 2019-20 season.

He will still be an RFA at the end of this contract.

Will Bitten accepts a two-way offer from Minnesota Wild

CapFriendly: Will Bitten signs a new deal with the Minnesota Wild. It is a two-way contract for one season. He gets paid $840,000 in Minnesota and $75,000 if he ends up in Iowa.

Bitten has spent his last three years in Iowa. Last season, he had 19 points in 31 games as he started to show a little more offensive promise. the forward will have one of his best chances to make the Minnesota Wild out of camp.

The 23-year old will still be a restricted free agent at the end of this deal. There is a chance that he may see some bottom-six ice time with Minnesota at some point this season.

Ty Ronning signs a one-year deal with the New York Rangers

CapFriendly: Ty Ronning inked a one-year contract with the New York Rangers over the weekend with an AAV of $750,000.

Ronning will get $75,000 in the two-way deal if he does not play for the Rangers this season. The forward scored ten goals and 18 points in 18 games for the Hartford Wolf Pack last year.

There is a chance he could make the Rangers out of camp as a fourth-line player but it is more than likely he spends more time in the AHL.