NHL News: Deferred Money, 2020-21 Schedule, and the Seattle Kraken

Some players not able to defer enough money

Puck Pedia: Due to their large signing bonuses and low salaries, there are eight players who are not able to defer enough salary – the 10 percent.

The players are Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Jake Muzzin, Connor McDavid, Artemi Panarin, Roman Josi and Sebastian Aho.

If there is a 25 percent deferral, there would be 26 players unable to defer enough money and there would be a $30 million shortfall.

NHL wants to get back to a normal schedule by next year

Frank Seravalli of TSN: NHL commissioner Gary Bettman on getting the 2020-21 season done in a timely manner so that they can hopefully get back to their regular schedule next season.

“I think this is the most important thing: What we’re focused on is trying to get through the 2021 season so we can be back in position for 2021-22 to normalcy,” Bettman said. “Based on everything that we’re hearing, we can look at normalcy by the time we get to ’21-22 with whatever happens this season.”

Seattle Kraken will be ready for the 2021-22 season but there are many unanswered questions as they prepare

Nicholas Cotsonika of NHL.com: The Seattle Kraken had been hoping to unveil their Climate Pledge Arena by hosting the draft in June of 2021, but they aren’t sure how things will play out now.

“Our hope was we could unveil this building and this team with the rest of the League here in Seattle,” Kraken president and CEO Tod Leiweke said. “I think there are a number of things the League is sorting through. How is all of that going to work? When are people going to feel good about going back in and gathering in the numbers that would have initially hoped for? And I think we’re realistic.”

They are still generating interest despite the pandemic. The Kraken were second behind the Tampa Bay Lightning in merch sales since they unveiled their name and logo back in July. Their season ticket waiting list has grown to 61.000. They now have about 120 employees.

GM Ron Francis would like to hire a head coach and staff before the expansion draft.