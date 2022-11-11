Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald Continues To Build For the Long-Term Not Short

New Jersey Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald always had a plan in mind when building his team for long-term success. This does not include getting rental players at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Instead, Fitzgerald wants to continue to make “hockey trades” as he has done over the past couple of seasons acquiring talents like Jonas Siegenthaler and John Marino. Both of whom were steals for the Devils.

Siegenthaler currently has a salary cap hit of $1.125 million before his new five-year extension kicks in which pays him $3.4 million a season. He has been everything and more the Devils could have hoped after they acquired him for a conditional third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Siegenthaler has added presence to the Devils’ defense that has been missing for some time as he is a defensive defenceman playing alongside Dougie Hamilton on the top pairing.

John Marino has exceeded expectations. Even though the Devils were strong on the right side, Fitzgerald is always looking to improve areas of strength, thus making the move for Marino. Fitzgerald also took advantage of a Pittsburgh Penguins up against the cap. Including this season, Marino has five seasons remaining left on the contract that pays him $4.4 million a season.

These additions have been great for the Devils, who want to play an up-tempo, quick transition, and fast attacking style of play. The question will be will Fitzgerald alter his plan for the Devils?

Most likely not. Tom Fitzgerald has been very firm when he has been working the phones and that he wants to make “hockey trades.”

As he mentioned to Emily Kaplan of ESPN, it is against his own philosophy to try to bring in a rental for a few months as the Devils continue to be a consistent playoff team.

“I believe you build a team over the summer versus over the trade deadline,” Fitzgerald said. “I was a trade deadline acquisition twice. One time I left two young boys behind , the other time I left three young boys behind. It’s really hard on the player. I was also in Pittsburgh when we acquired James Neal midseason. He tried, but it was just too quick of an ask and he couldn’t do what he needed to do. When he was able to stay the summer and get work in with guys like Evgeni Malkin, you saw a much better version of him the following year.”

Unless there is a hockey trade to be made at the trade deadline, the Devils most likely will stand pat. As Fitzgerald has also mentioned he wants to get a player with term and control. And those are just so hard to find at the NHL Trade Deadline. However, those deals are easier to make in the summer.

Fitzgerald will have salary cap space to work with this summer. Obviously, he will need to sign Jesper Bratt to a new contract. Not to mention, defenceman Damon Severson is a UFA this summer and needs a new contract. Severson could be a player that could be moved in a hockey trade if they don’t get a new contract done.

As stated off the top, the Devils are in this for the long haul. New Jersey is off to a fantastic start with an eight-game winning streak and a record of 11-3, but that does not mean Fitzgerald has to change his plans.

Things will be assessed as the season progresses. Let’s see where the Devils are at the trade deadline. Again he isn’t looking for a short-term solution unless he can control that player. But it is rare trade deadline acquisitions workout and put a team over the top.

New Jersey is continuing to build and grow together with the nucleus of young players they have. Tom Fitzgerald has brought in the right veteran players and leadership this past offseason as the results are there on the ice. He is always looking to improve his hockey team but on his terms and his philosophy. Not what others think he should do.

The Devils will be a team everyone will be watching moving forward as they look to be a consistent playoff team for years to come.