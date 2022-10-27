NHL Free Agents: Jesper Bratt’s Next Negotiation Will Be Very Tough

New Jersey Devils forward Jesper Bratt took a huge risk this past off-season. Instead of signing a long-term deal, he signed a one-year contract extension. It was a lengthy negotiation, to say the least. However, unlike, his previous contract negotiation, Bratt did not miss any time.

Bratt bet on himself by signing a one-year deal worth $5.45 million. He knew what he was capable of and what his worth was. Bratt led the Devils last season in all statistical categories by setting a career-high with 73 points (26 goals and 47 assists), as he established himself as one of the better passes in the league that can shoot the puck as well.

His stellar play has carried over into this season as well. Clearly, the prove-it type deal between the Devils and Bratt, similar to what we saw in Tampa Bay with players like Brayden Point and Nikita Kucherov, has really motivated Jesper Bratt to take his game to the next level. Bratt had one good year, now can he replicate it and earn the big extension?

Through seven games this season, Bratt once again leads the Devils with 12 points including three goals and nine assists. His seven-game point streak is the second longest in franchise history to begin a season – Tim Higgins had a 10-game point streak to begin the the1984-85 season. In addition, he has four multi-point games in seven games.

Jesper Bratt is not only leading the Devils in points but the NHL as well. Bratt’s 12 points have him tied for the NHL lead in points with Artemi Panarin, David Pastrnak, Leon Drasaitl, and Valeri Nichushkin. Not bad company. In addition, Bratt’s nine assists are tied with Draisaitl and Kucherov for the league lead.

The sixth-round pick from 2016 (162nd overall) clearly has made a bigger impact than many thought he would. Ever since his rookie season of 2017-18, where he made the lineup out of camp recording 35 points, he has remained there. Though consistency was an issue prior to his breakout season of 2021-22, Jesper Bratt is showing his worth already this season and it could mean a significant raise in the summer.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has reiterated throughout this whole process that he wanted to see more from Jesper Bratt. Hence why the prove-it deal for Bratt in the summer. It was a tough negotiation for a player that Fitzgerald has stated he wants a part of the future going forward.

“Jesper Bratt is a big part of our future,” Fitzgerald explained following the 2021-22 season as Bratt was approaching restricted free agency. “He’s a tremendous young player. Where he’s grown over the last two years, I can’t keep emphasizing the positives over the last two years with individual play. We want Jesper here long-term… The goal is to get Jesper Bratt under contract and be part of the puzzle that we’re building here… We need Jesper Bratt in our lineup. We know what kind of player he is and he makes us better.”

And with each passing game, the number for Bratt goes up. And the Devils know he is not afraid to sit out or prolong a negotiation to get what he wants. The question will be for the Devils does Bratt equal to or more than Jack Hughes?

Hughes has a salary cap hit of $8 million a season. Nico Hischier is next at $7.25 million a season. With the salary cap potentially going up are the Devils going to pay for what Jesper Bratt’s worth right now or what it is going to be? As Bratt has put in the work in the offseason over the last couple of years to improve on things the team has asked him to do. His ceiling is only going to rise which means he will expect a bump up in pay.

Looking around the league, you know Jesper Bratt’s agent will bring up comparables who have established themselves as elite players in the league. A couple of names come to mind Alex DeBrincat, Jordan Kyrou, and Kevin Fiala. Fiala just signed an extension with the Kings that carries a salary cap hit of $7.875 million.

DeBrincat is due a new deal so he could set the market. However, Jordan Kyrou just signed an extension that kicks in next season with a cap hit of $8.125 million. That is more than Jack Hughes, but that could be the market Bratt is looking for.

One thing is for sure Fitzgerald and the Devils have their work cut out for them. Devils fans should prepare for a lengthy one. With Bratt only getting better, you have to think the team and the player settle somewhere in between Hischier and Hughes’s salary cap hits.