Did it Matter When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider Signed their Deals in Detroit?

Time Did Not Determine when Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider extended in Detroit

Ken Daniels, the Detroit Red Wings’ play-by-play announcer, joined Steve Kouleas and Mick Kern on the Power Play on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked if it mattered when Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider signed their new contracts.

Steve Kouleas: “Let’s get to the signings. Does it matter, is, was there, were, I’m sure there was some angst. But does it matter that it was today, yesterday, as opposed to, I don’t know, August 9th?”

Ken Daniels: “No, I don’t think it matters. And Lucas Raymond showed up today (Thursday), so some travel for him. He was pretty exhausted. But Lucas was there today (Thursday) not skating, obviously, and taking some naps. And Moritz Seider have been skating overseas with Dallas Eakins, along with Lucas Raymond. So Mo has been skating over there.

I don’t think it matters. The Red Wings had $8.7 million left on the cap to go, and then, so it’s not eight years, it’s seven years for Mo at 8.55, so they still got a couple of hundred thousand left. I don’t think it matters. And a day or two at training camp, they play too many preseason games as it is, so I think they’ll have plenty of time to adjust. They had to get it done.

The funny thing is, we had our dinner last night (Wednesday) for folks up here in Traverse City who watched the Red Wings. So many are up here. And I was talking with Steve Yzerman as part of the Q and A and I said, so how’s Lemieux doing? You know, because he’s more Seider’s agent, and he’s talked about Lemieux and how congenial everything was in the negotiations, considering the history between Colorado and Detroit, and when he played as Draper’s center.

he told some stories working with Claude Lemieux on Mo’s deal. I didn’t think was imminent, but Steve seemed to hint last night (Wednesday), we’ll get it done. And then it got done today (Thursday). So they obviously knew it was coming. So I don’t think the time matters. What matters is it’s done.”