Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Devils, Flyers, and Maple Leafs

Matt Porter: Boston Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo returned to the lineup.

Jeff Svoboda: The Columbus Blues Jackets have activated Patrik Laine off the IR and placed Justin Danforth on the IR.

Danforth requires surgery on a torn labrum and will be out for six months. He’s expected to have the surgery on Monday.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that Nick Blankenburg is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said that as of now Joel Armia and Joel Edmundson will travel with the team on their four-game road trip. They are progressing but were still wearing their no-contact jerseys as of yesterday.

Priyanta Emrith: Canadiens coach St. Loui didn’t have any info on Juraj Slafkovsky‘s injury yesterday. There will be an update today.

New Jersey Devils: Forward Ondrej Palat missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Charlie O’Connor: On Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson: “I noted to Torts today that after the Ellis situation last year, it’s not hard for people to look at Cam Atkinson’s absence & start thinking it’s happening again. Torts said he doesn’t think that’s the case, believes Atkinson will be back & that he’s pushing hard to return soon.”

Olivia Reiner: Flyers forward Owen Tippett (upper-body) and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen (lower-body) practiced yesterday. Absent were James van Riemsdyk, Louie Belpedio, and Cam Atkinson.

Charlie O’Connor: Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk will have surgery on Friday. There is no timeline on when he could return.

Charlie O’Connor : Flyers coach John Tortorella said that JvR won’t be out for the season and they are hoping it will only be a month. They won’t really know until after his surgery.

Bill Meltzer: van Riemsdyk will have surgery to fix a broken finger and hopefully only miss about a month.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed defenseman Jake Muzzin on the LTIR. $5.625 million was added to their LTI salary pool.

Cap Friendly: Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren and Jordie Benn were sent to the AHL on a conditioning stint.