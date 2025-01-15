Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Islanders, Penguins, and Lightning

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward Mark Kastelic was on the ice again yesterday but isn’t ready to play just yet.

Joe Haggerty: Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm was skating on his own for the second consecutive day. Coach Joe Sacco said on Monday that there is “no timetable” for Lindholm starting to practice.

NHL.com: The Boston Bruins have placed defenseman Charlie McAvoy on the IR with an undisclosed injury, retroactive to January 11th.

“Charlie’s been dealing with a nagging injury for the last little while here,” coach Joe Sacco said. “So, he’s going to be shut down for the next couple of games and then we’ll reevaluate him after the game in Ottawa on Saturday and we’ll see where he is next week.”

Lindholm was placed on the LTIR retroactive to November 12th and Kastelic to the IR retroactive to January 9th.

NHL Rumors: The Minnesota Wild Willing to Make Moves But Cap Space an Issue

Joe McDonald: Boston Bruins forward Cole Koepke left in the third period after taking a hit near the boards.

Carolina Hurricanes: Goaltender Frederik Andersen was placed on the IR.

Walt Ruff: Anderson to the IR just creates a roster spot. He’s eligible to come off the IR beginning today. Hurricanes GM Eric Tulsky: “Andersen has been working hard on his rehabilitation and remains on track to return to play soon; there is no change to his timeline.”

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Zach Aston-Reese was on the ice for their morning skate yesterday. He left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Dave Hogg: Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Motte left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury. Coach Todd McLellan didn’t have an update after the game.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Emil Heineman was involved in a car accident on Monday and will be out for 3-4 weeks with an upper-body injury.

David Satriano: New Jersey Devils forward Stefan Noesen missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury. Forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed last night’s game due to an illness.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forwards Evgeni Malkin and Michael Bunting returned to the lineup. Malkin missed four games and Bunting one.

NHL Rumors: Are the Blue Jackets a Perfect Fit for the Canucks and Elias Pettersson?

Joe McDonald: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh left in the third period after taking a puck to the face. There was no update after the game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.