Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Senators, Penguins, Lightning, Leafs and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said that forward Milan Lucic‘s recovery is going longer than they had hoped. He may be a week behind their original timeline. He’s not going to be ready to come off the LTIR this Saturday.

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch isn’t practicing but forwards Zach Benson and Brandon Biro are.

Lance Lysowski: Tuch has missed their past two games with an upper-body injury.

Brian Hedger: The Columbus Blue Jackets have lost forward Jack Roslovic for four to six weeks with a fractured ankle.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that defenseman Artem Zub is day-to-day. He’s more sore than injured. Tuesday is an off day, so they’ll see how he is on Wednesday.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburg Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Jeff Carter has an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Penguins forward John Ludvig was on the ice in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out since suffering a concussion on October 24th in his NHL debut.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Sullivan on Ludvig: “He’s doing really well, he feels really good. He’s had a number of skates on his own, this was the first team practice he joined us for. Right now, we’re certainly really encouraged with the progress that he’s made.”

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak wasn’t on the ice yesterday. He left in the second period of Saturday’s game.

Chris Krenn: Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was on the ice for practice yesterday, as was Nikita Kucherov who had missed Saturday’s game with an illness.

Chris Krenn: Vasilevskiy: “It was pretty hard just to see all the guys playing and enjoying the game. I was just in the gym, doing my rehab and skating by myself for a few weeks. It wasn’t fun, but I was able to take that time and shape the situation more in a positive way. I was able to spend more time with my family. I was able to prepare myself for the season a little more.”

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins was wearing a regular jersey at practice in Sweden for the first time since he suffered his lower-body injury in September.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg wasn’t on the ice for practice.

Dave McCarthy: Maple Leafs forward David Kampf wasn’t on the ice for practice.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on Kampf: “He’s going to be fine. He just needs some of the swelling to go down in his face from the clean hit to the head that he took.”

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (lower-body) won’t be in the lineup tonight but he could be ready to go on Saturday against the Blue Jackets according to head coach Spencer Carbery.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals forward Max Pacioretty (Achilles tendon) skated on his own before practice and it looks like he’s ramping it up.

Tarik El-Bashir: Forward Anthony Mantha (upper-body) and defensemen Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower-body) and Joel Edmundson (hand) were on the ice before practice in no-contact jerseys.