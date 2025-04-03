Eastern Conference Injuries: Hurricanes, Panthers, Devils, Rangers, Penguins, and Maple Leafs

Kurt Dusterberg: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Staal missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. It’s the second game in a row that he missed.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes forward William Carrier skated for the second consecutive day. He’s in a no-contact jersey.

Kurt Dusterberg: Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov left last night’s game in the second period. Coach Rod Brind’Amour doesn’t think the injury is serious.

Pierre LeBrun on TSN: Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk started skating on his own this week. It’s not known how his groin will respond when he starts pushing it and practicing. It’s hard to say if he’ll be ready for Game 1 or not.

Pierre LeBrun on TSN: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton started skating last week. The Devils had indicated that Hamilton might not be ready until the second round. He’s at the four-week mark of his four to six-week recovery for his knee injury. He is progressing.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is on the ice for the teams optional morning skate. He’s in a regular jersey.

Mollie Walker: Rempe missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin will travel with the team on their three-game road trip. He’s missed their past three games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph skated on his own yesterday. He’s been out since March 1st with an upper-body injury.

Forward Tommy Novak didn’t skate yesterday. He’s been out since March 9th with a lower-body injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward David Kampf and defenseman Jake McCabe left last night’s game in the third period. Coach Craig Berube didn’t have an update after the game.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.